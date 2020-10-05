SUN BROADCAST GROUP has promoted VP/Programming and Affiliate Relations RICH O'BRIEN to Chief Development Officer. O'BRIEN joined SUN in OCTOBER 2018 after 25 years at ACCESS.1 COMMUNICATIONS.

Pres. WARREN FRIEDLAND said, “RICH has been instrumental in building SUN to where it is today. With this appointment, RICH will oversee all our programming and affiliations, working closely with our producers. RICH is highly respected, and has tremendous experience in developing and growing quality, compelling, and impactful programs and services to be used by radio stations in all size markets. SUN BROADCAST GROUP is one of the fastest growing companies in the radio network space, and RICH’s appointment demonstrates SUN’s continued commitment to serve the radio industry and its advertisers.”

“I’m excited to help expand SUN’s program offerings and grow our company,” said O’BRIEN. “We have a terrific affiliate relations team in place, and I look forward to working with the great SUN team to deliver quality programming and exceptional customer service to our affiliates.”

