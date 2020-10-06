Partners

A new partnership between ANALYTICOWL and vCREATIVE will allow stations to automatically surface and play creative audio files from vCREATIVE vPPO in ANALYTICOWL's attribution platform at no additional cost to joint clients of the companies. Sales presentations will be able to include relevant audio elements to correspond to campaign analysis and better illustrate the effectiveness of audio advertising in client presentations.

ANALYTICOWL Founder DAVID BALLINGER said, “We are pleased to announce this partnership with vCREATIVE and thrilled that radio sellers can now access the actual creative audio files on-demand during a client presentation. Playing the actual ad allows radio sellers to have stronger, more pointed conversations about how and why a certain creative is driving greater response.”



vCREATIVE Pres./COO SUSIE HEDRICK added, “Understanding the specific creative messages that drive consumer response is critical for the growth of our industry. With this integration, vCREATIVE extends the production workflow further into the sales process, connecting the final creative to key advertiser results.”

