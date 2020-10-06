'Latin Hitmakers' Panel

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, THE GRAMMY MUSEUM and the LATIN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME are presenting a free, virtual panel event TONIGHT (10/6) at 3p (PT) featuring BECKY G, DE LA GHETTO, PLAY-N-SKILLZ, SONS OF SONIX (SOS) and TAINY.

Moderated by SIRIUSXM Director Of Latin Programming BRYANT PINO, the online event is entitled "The Meteoric Rise of Latin Hitmakers: Top Charting Songs And Voices Of Cultural Change."

In celebration of HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, the creators will discuss the wave of social consciousness and its influence on their artistry. They will also share insight into their craft and inspiration, behind-the-scenes stories, as well as tips for aspiring artists and songwriters.

This panel is the latest installment of the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAMEs continuing series honoring the legacies of legendary and contemporary hit songwriters.

Register now at EVENTBRITE for the free virtual panel event.

« see more Net News