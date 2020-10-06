Home Of Campaign Cash

Cash is king ... and it is the ultimate prize! ENTERCOM Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95-5)/PORTLAND Content Dir. AMANDA “ICE” HABROWSKI told ALL ACCESS about their Campaign Cash Contest, coinciding with the election, that runs daily from 6a-11p to win $1000.

ICE told ALL ACCESS, "We hand out a key word of the hour and on the site there is a signup form. So it's an on-going campaign with up to 18 winners per day.

"And with HALLOWEEN approaching, and LIVE spelled backwards is EVIL, so we will become EVIL 95-5 from OCTOBER 19-31 to add a little magic to the station and the cash campaign."

