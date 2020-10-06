ReBecca Via

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA taps REBECCA VIA as Market Pres./CRO for its AMARILLO, TX local media cluster.

VIA will lead the cluster which includes Country KATP (101.9 BULL, Rock KPRF (98.7 THUNDER) Top 40 KXSS (KISS FM 96.9), Hot AC KMXJ (MIX 94.1) and News Talk KIXZ-A.

She will report to TOWNSQUARE RVP ROBERT TRUMAN, who said, “I am so thrilled to have REBECCA bring her energy, vast experience and enthusiasm for local media to the AMARILLO team. She understands the power of our multiplatform marketing solutions and the importance of what we can do to support our local community and local businesses throughout the area.”

“Radio was a big part of my early career and digital has been a big part of my career as of late, so I’m looking forward to combining them both at a high level with this exceptional team,” said VIA. “I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to making a positive impact for Townsquare Media in the AMARILLO/PANHANDLE community.”

