DAVID BELL rises to EVP at EPIC RECORDS, in addition to his current role as head of marketing. He remains based in New York and will report to EVP/GM RICK SACKHEIM.

Chair/CEO SYLVIA RHONE said, “DAVE and I first met and began working together more than two decades ago, so I have had ample opportunity to observe the track record of his success at other record labels, as well as his return to EPIC these past three years. I have a tremendous respect for his unique creative vision and marketing insight that he brings to every project. EPIC is fortunate to benefit from his experience and expertise, as we navigate the changing landscape of the future.”

“I can’t thank SYLVIA RHONE enough for her belief in me over the years,” said BELL. “Having started my career as an assistant in the marketing department of ELEKTRA RECORDS when she was chairman, to reconnecting with her at EPIC RECORDS and now leading the marketing team is a dream come true. Learning from her has helped position me for this next step in my career. I also want to thank RICK SACKHEIM for his support in my growth and I couldn’t be more excited to continue my path alongside him. I look forward to working with the marketing team and the entire EPIC RECORDS staff to keep pushing the boundaries of creative marketing and artist development for our world class roster.”

