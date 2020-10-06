The Jets Are Back

WINNIPEG JETS hockey play-by-play will move back to CORUS News-Talk CJOB-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 680 CJOB)/WINNIPEG under a new seven-season deal between CORUS and JETS owner TRUE NORTH SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT that also includes streaming of the AHL's MANITOBA MOOSE at cjob.com. The JETS, entering their tenth season since the franchise relocated from ATLANTA to fill the gap left by the move of the original JETS to ARIZONA, were previously heard on BELL MEDIA Sports CFRW-A (TSN 1290)/WINNIPEG.

"We are thrilled to land this deal and partner with TRUE NORTH and the WINNIPEG JETS for the next seven seasons," said GLOBAL WINNIPEG and CJOB ND/Station Mgr. BRENT WILLIAMSON. "JETS fans are some of the most loyal and passionate in the league and 680 CJOB is ready to bring exciting play-by-play and in-depth, exclusive coverage to listeners across the province and beyond."

"As we prepare to celebrate our 10th season of the WINNIPEG JETS and the NHL returning to WINNIPEG, we are equally as excited to have the JETS' live game broadcasts also return to 680 CJOB," said TRUE NORTH Exec. Chairman/Governor MARK CHIPMAN. "680 CJOB has a long, proven history as a leader in sports broadcasting in MANITOBA, and we're looking forward to sharing the excitement of WINNIPEG JETS hockey with more listeners on more platforms to better serve the greatest fans in the NHL."

