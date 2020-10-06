Rocco

The weekly "WOMEN TO WATCH WITH SUE ROCCO" show, airing on ENTERCOM News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA and RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK, has expanded from an hour to two hours on WPHT. The show previously expanded its WABC slot from a half hour to an hour. The show is produced by WOMEN TO WATCH MEDIA LLC with JAKIB MEDIA.

“We are very excited to have WOMEN TO WATCH expand to two hours on TALK RADIO 1210 WPHT,” said ENTERCOM PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “SUSAN does a fantastic job telling the meaningful and compelling stories of women leaders around our region and the world.”

“I always wanted WOMEN TO WATCH MEDIA to be the go-to media network for all stories related to women’s leadership and success,” said ROCCO. “We are building a woman owned, women run media company to amplify the voices of women who are bringing a new type of leadership to all industries.”

« see more Net News