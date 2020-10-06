Day Two

Day two of the virtual RADIO SHOW convention held by the NAB and RAB will include the annual RADIO MERCURY AWARDS ceremony as well as two tracks of sessions and a keynote with PUBLICIS GROUPE's RISHAD TOBACCOWALA.

The agenda for TUESDAY:

2-2:45p (ET): Re-inventing Leadership with Heart and Soul: a keynote with TOBACCOWALA in conversation with the RAB's ERICA FARBER

2-2:45p: Coffee With Consultants: The Four Formal Methods of Communication in a High-Performance Organization with SPIKE SANTEE

3-3:30p: Info Session: The Future of Radio: Why Now is the Time for Digital Advertising with MARKETRON

3-3:45p: What Business are You in Now? with DANA CORTEZ, ANTHONY A, and DJ AUTOMATIC of "THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW," BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK Pres. TONY COLES, and NEUHOFF MEDIA VP/Development BRYAN BYERS, moderated by NEUHOFF's MIKE HULVEY

3:30-4p: All-Digital AM – A Progress Report, with the NAB's DAVID LAYER talking with HUBBARD's DAVE KOLESAR and BLESSED BEGINNINGS BROADCASTING's BRIAN WALSH

3:45-4p: Snacks with the C-Suite: Radio: Always on in Many Languages with BUSTOS MEDIA's AMADOR BUSTOS and STEPHANIE LOPEZ

4 -4:30p: Sales Exchange I: Driving Local with ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS' JOHN ZIMMER moderating and two AEs, HUBBARD's ALEX WITT and BONNEVILLE's LIZ REHLING, on the panel

4-4:30p: Info Session: Investing in the Connected Future with XPERI

4:30–5:15p: Backstage Conversation with RISHAD TOBACCOWALA

7p: RADIO MERCURY AWARDS

Find out more, register, and watch by clicking here. The event has sessions planned through FRIDAY (10/9).

