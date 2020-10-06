-
Day Two Of NAB And RAB's Radio Show 2020
October 6, 2020 at 5:40 AM (PT)
Day two of the virtual RADIO SHOW convention held by the NAB and RAB will include the annual RADIO MERCURY AWARDS ceremony as well as two tracks of sessions and a keynote with PUBLICIS GROUPE's RISHAD TOBACCOWALA.
The agenda for TUESDAY:
2-2:45p (ET): Re-inventing Leadership with Heart and Soul: a keynote with TOBACCOWALA in conversation with the RAB's ERICA FARBER
2-2:45p: Coffee With Consultants: The Four Formal Methods of Communication in a High-Performance Organization with SPIKE SANTEE
3-3:30p: Info Session: The Future of Radio: Why Now is the Time for Digital Advertising with MARKETRON
3-3:45p: What Business are You in Now? with DANA CORTEZ, ANTHONY A, and DJ AUTOMATIC of "THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW," BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK Pres. TONY COLES, and NEUHOFF MEDIA VP/Development BRYAN BYERS, moderated by NEUHOFF's MIKE HULVEY
3:30-4p: All-Digital AM – A Progress Report, with the NAB's DAVID LAYER talking with HUBBARD's DAVE KOLESAR and BLESSED BEGINNINGS BROADCASTING's BRIAN WALSH
3:45-4p: Snacks with the C-Suite: Radio: Always on in Many Languages with BUSTOS MEDIA's AMADOR BUSTOS and STEPHANIE LOPEZ
4 -4:30p: Sales Exchange I: Driving Local with ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS' JOHN ZIMMER moderating and two AEs, HUBBARD's ALEX WITT and BONNEVILLE's LIZ REHLING, on the panel
4-4:30p: Info Session: Investing in the Connected Future with XPERI
4:30–5:15p: Backstage Conversation with RISHAD TOBACCOWALA
7p: RADIO MERCURY AWARDS
The event has sessions planned through FRIDAY (10/9).
