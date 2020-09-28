Kristen Herrmann

BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN-F (95.7 BEN FM)/PHILADELPHIA names KRISTEN HERRMANN as the new PD. She officially began her new position on MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th. HERRMANN, who originally joined BEN FM in 2012, has served as BEN FM’s morning show and afternoon host over the past four years.

“KRISTEN is the perfect person to move into the role of Program Director for 95.7 BEN FM,” said Brand Consultant CHUCK DAMICO. “Nobody knows the brand and audience better. We’re very lucky to have her here and excited for the future of the radio station!”

“I fell in love with BEN-FM long before I began working here, and I am so incredibly excited about this new opportunity,” said HERRMANN. “Thanks so much to CHUCK DAMICO, JOE BELL and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP for the continued trust, and for the many opportunities I’ve been given."

« back to Net News