WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE and KING PEN MUSIC have signed singer/songwriter AVA SUPPELSA to a global publishing deal. Since moving to NASHVILLE, the CHICAGO native's songs have been cut by KEITH URBAN, HOME FREE, JOHN PAUL WHITE, TEMECULA ROAD, AUSTIN BURKE, JAMIE O'NEAL, DYLAN ROCKOFF, TRISTAN BUSHMAN and more.

“I was immediately impressed with AVA the first time I met with her," said KING PEN MUSIC CEO/Owner KELLY KING. "She had already established so many great relationships as an unsigned writer, and her strong work ethic and friendly nature proved to me she has what it takes to make a lasting impact in this town. Early on in our signing she has already proven her extraordinary talent. I can’t wait to see the impact she has on MUSIC ROW and this community.”

In addition to her landing her new publishing deal this year, SUPPELSA also founded HOPE ON THE ROW, an organization supporting the homeless community in NASHVILLE during the pandemic. Every weekend, a team of volunteers primarily made up of members of the music industry purchase, package and deliver personal items to NASHVILLE's homeless on and around MUSIC ROW.

