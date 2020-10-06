October 9-11

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL has revealed the lineup and schedule for ACL FEST 2020, a free three-night broadcast featuring past performances and behind the scenes footage from the annual event taking place OCTOBER 9-11 beginning at 7p (CT) each night on YOUTUBE. ACL FEST 2020 featuring memorable performances from PAUL MCCARTNEY, RADIOHEAD, BILLIE EILISH, WILLIE NELSON, ST. VINCENT, SPOON, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, MY MORNING JACKET, THE XX, ZHU, GARY CLARK JR., SYLVAN ESSO, ALABAMA SHAKES, JUANES, PHOENIX, PHISH and more.

In celebration of the iconic annual two-weekend festival, ACL 2020 will provide fans a connection to some of the greatest sets captured in ZILKER PARK. In addition, the entire ACL family will provide entertainment during ACL FEST 2020, including classic highlights from AUSTIN CITY LIMITS TV, a behind-the-scenes tour of ACL LIVE, and backstage artist interviews from ACL RADIO.

ACL FEST 2020 has partnered to help raise awareness for AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION, ALL TOGETHER ATX, EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE, and WHEN WE ALL VOTE. Fans can learn more about each of these organizations and donate to support their efforts during the broadcast at www.aclfestival.com/donate.

Tune in at ACLFestival.com and YouTube.com/ACLFestival.

