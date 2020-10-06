Loocke

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TREE VIBEZ MUSIC (TVM) has added songwriter CHRIS LOOCKE to its publishing roster. LOOCKE has seen success co-writing songs with writers from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, WARNER MUSIC GROUP and UNIVERSAL MOTOWN RECORDS. Additionally, he has produced tracks for artists including CHASE RICE and CALE DODDS and toured with LOVE AND THEFT, JOSH GRACIN, JANA KRAMER, RICE and more.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be a part of the TREE VIBEZ MUSIC family,” said LOOCKE. “The amount of talent, knowledge, and passion that these folks have is only superseded by their greatness as people. I’m very excited to start my journey as a TVM writer and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

LOOCKE was introduced to TVM through producer and TVM songwriter COREY CROWDER, who he met while playing guitar on tour. CROWDER was impressed by LOOCKE's catalog and is now taking on the new role of LOOCKE's co-publisher.

“He has such a cool style, and I was really struck by his talent as a songwriter and a producer,” said CROWDER. “I’m blown away at the work that he’s already putting in and the songs that he’s writing. I just thought it was a natural fit with TVM. He fits the culture, and I’m excited to be alongside this extremely talented dude for this new chapter.”

“COREY’s got a great ear and we’re really pumped he introduced us to CHRIS,” said FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD. “He’s a family man and a hard work. He’s going to fit perfect with our TVM crew.” Added duo mate BRIAN KELLEY, “We love discovering new talent and get so excited when we have the opportunity to invite them to join the TVM family. TYLER , COREY and I can’t wait to get into the writing room with CHRIS.”

