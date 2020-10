Jason Squires

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1) and Top 40 KWDO (99.3 NOW FM)/FRESNO PD JASON SQUIRES adds PD duties for sister Classic Hits KJWL (K-JEWEL 105.5) replacing DAVE THOMSON.

SQUIRES has been with KFRR since 2000 and added PD duties at KWDO last year.

