Jericho Rose

LOS BANDITOS BMI/PIERCE SULLIVAN MUSIC, a division of GLOBAL EYES ENTERTAINMENT (GEE), has signed Country duo JERICHO ROSE, comprised of HANNAH HUNTLEY and JAMES JERICHO, to an exclusive songwriting and co-publishing deal. The duo, managed by GEE and THE HOLLAND GROUP, released a four song EP, "Rough Around The Edges," in 2018, and has released a single a month this year via ONERPM DISTRIBUTION. Their next single, "Fallout," will be released on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th.

“We are so proud and grateful that HANNAH and JAMES are so committed to their careers," said GEE GM PRESON "SHOES" SULLIVAN. "They are doing all the work necessary to make it to the top. Our company and commitment to them is just another step in the development of our musical family.”

