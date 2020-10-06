

HUBBARD RADIO Urban AC WMBX (X102.3)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL has re-inked DON CHRIS "DJ WREKK-1" WILLIAMS for another 2 years as Brand Content Dir./PM drive.

OM BRUCE LOGAN said, “We are so excited to continue our relationship with DON CHRIS “DJ WREKK-1” WILLIAMS! DON has done a masterful job of growing the WMBX ratings. Under DON’s leadership WMBX has achieved new rating highs and is a vital part of the WEST PALM BEACH African American community.”

WILLIAMS added, “During the past 5 years in WEST PALM BEACH, we've accomplished so much with the ratings but one of most prestigious accomplishments was being recognized as one of the elite NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 2019 CRYSTAL AWARD Stations Of The Year for Community Service. Thank you, GREG STRASSELL, ELIZABETH HAMMA, BRUCE LOGAN, and my entire HUBBARD family for your great leadership."

« see more Net News