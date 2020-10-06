Annual Event Benefits Northwest Harvest Food Banks

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK/SEATTLE's 23rd annual "Rock The Harvest" radiothon raised over $116,000 to benefit NORTHWEST HARVEST, WASHINGTON’s leading hunger relief agency with a statewide network that supports 375 food banks, meal programs, and high-needs schools.

The live broadcast event at the KZOK studios ran from 7a to 7p (PT) on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st featuring station morning personalities DANNY BONADUCE and SARAH, who encouraged listeners to donate $102.50 to help feed a family of four for a month.

KZOK PD CHRIS SARGENT said, “KZOK’s ‘Rock the Harvest’ has taken place in other challenging years, but this year is a unique challenge for our community. It is such a reward to hear listeners, our on-air talent and our business partners come together for a such a worthy cause.”

Over the last 23 years, KZOK has raised over $1.3 million to benefit NORTHWEST HARVEST.

