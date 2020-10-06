PRX Partnership

GOTHAM CHOPRA, TOM BRADY, and MICHAEL STRAHAN's RELIGION OF SPORTS multimedia sports production company has announced a partnership with PRX to produce a new slate of podcasts. RELIGION OF SPORTS has previously produced the podcasts "NOW FOR TOMORROW WITH DEEPAK CHOPRA" and "MORE THAN A GAME" and plans an expanded slate beginning in 2021, with PRX distributing and offering sponsorship services, promotion, and editorial and production collaboration.

"Three years ago, TOM, MICHAEL, and I started RELIGION OF SPORTS to tell stories that answered a central question: why do sports matter? We had a vision to tell these stories about how sports test the limits of human potential, change the fabric of our society and culture, and are a prism by which we can better understand ourselves and the world," said GOTHAM CHOPRA. "Our video projects have captured the attention and imagination of hundreds of millions of people, and we are so excited to bring the same vision, intensity, and mission to audio. There is no better partner to do that with than PRX. We couldn't be more excited for you to hear what we have in store."

"At PRX, we aim to expand possibilities of public media while partnering with incredible creators," said PRX Chief of Business Development JASON SALDANHA. "It's a thrill to partner with the master creators at RELIGION OF SPORTS. We share a commitment to high-quality storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences and can't wait to help bring listeners must-hear programming in the year ahead."

« see more Net News