New Prep Affiliates

ADLARGE MEDIA has signed up new affiliates for GOOD PARTS MEDIA show prep services.



LOTUS AC KMXZ (94.9 MIX FM)/TUCSON and RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS AC KLCE (CLASSY 97)/IDAHO FALLS-POCATELLO have signed up for "THE HOOKUP."

"MR. PREP" has been added at:

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS Rock WOTT (94 ROCK)/WATERTOWN, NY.

IOWA CITY BROADCASTING CO. Country KDMA-F/GRANITE FALLS, NY and W & B BROADCASTING CO.

Country WLVK (THE BIG CAT 105.5)/FORT KNOX, KY have enlisted for "PREP COUNTRY."

REISING RADIO PARTNERS Hot AC WRZQ (Q MIX 107.3)/GREENSBURG, IN has added "JUICY."

Find out more from JESSICA SHERMAN at jessica@adlarge.com.

