New Website, Spotify Playlist And More

YESCOUNTRY, an organization advocating for new Country songs from emerging and developing artists to be heard, has launched a new website, YESCOUNTRY.NET, a YESCOUNTRY-curated playlist on SPOTIFY, and YESCOUNTRY social media channels on INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK and TWITTER. YESCOUNTRY was created by radio programmer FLETCHER KEYES, who most recently served as MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON PD until the position was eliminated in JULY (NET NEWS 7/20). He currently holds the role as CYM, "Chief Yes Man," at YESCOUNTRY.

"As a kid, I would buy records and share them with my friends," said KEYES. "Then I did that for years over the air on the radio. Now, I will continue doing it with YESCOUNTRY. These are the songs that make you pump your fist, dance your heart, laugh or cry. But sometimes great songs by new artists don't get heard. I'm trying to help them get heard."

Each new song featured on YESCOUNTRY will be rated with one of three possible scores: "Yes," "Hell Yes!" Or "Yes AF!"

