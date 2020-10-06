LPFM Consent Decree

The FCC has fined a low power FM licensee $15,000 under a Consent Decree that resolved several violations regarding ownership and operation of the station.

THE MARCONI FOUNDATION, licensee of WWRI-LP/COVENTRY, RI agreed to pay the fine and admitted to airing commercial announcements, changing its board 100% without filing the required FCC form for pro forma transfer of control, and having a board member (CHRISTOPHER DIPAOLA) who held an attributable interest in another station (WBLQ-A/WESTERLY, RI). The licensee also agreed to adhere to a compliance plan.

