Doran

PROPELLER COMMUNICATIONS a music promotions agency has partnered with PROPELLER RECORDINGS and 0E0E RECORDS – to launch it's new pan-EUROPEAN Rock and Alternative Radio Promotions division, to be lead by FINOLA DORAN.

The LONDON-based DORAN brings a decade of experience across music and journalism to her new role, most recently serving as national radio plugger at ROCKET PR for almost six years. While at the radio and TV promotions company, she secured plays, playlist additions and promo for an extensive roster of cross-genre artists including this week’s Official UK Albums Chart No.1 act IDLES on their debut album campaign.

Prior to this, Doran held journalist roles at ARTROCKER MAGAZINE, GIGGING NI and BBC RADIO FOYLE as well as promoting and managing the ARTROCKER series of live gigs.

DORAN, said “It’s so exciting to join the distinguished team at PROPELLER COMMUNICATIONS and lead a department in a sector I am so passionate about. It’s heartening to be able to contribute to music discovery and artist development at a time when our beloved live music scene is restricted for so many. As an avid rock, metal and alternative enthusiast, it’s a joy to work with artists I love in helping them expand their reach, now not only in the UK, but across EUROPE.”



DORAN will be reporting to PROPELLER COMMUNICATIONS Managing Director TOM ROSE. He commented “FINOLA comes to PROPELLER COMMUNICATIONS with an impressive track record in national radio plugging, having progressed a number of significant developing acts from rock and alternative music scenes in the UK - we can’t wait for her to blend her specialist experience in liaising with our network of EUROPEAN radio stations too.”



PROPELLER COMMUNICATIONS Head of EU Radio Promotions ESPEN BLODORN-MENTZONI added “PROPELLER’s EUROPEAN radio promotions offering has never looked stronger. Now adding FINOLA and her expertise, we are another step closer to our goal of being the go-to radio promotions company for all styles of music across EUROPE - whether running full campaigns across the continent, plugging into valuable but underserved markets, or traditional campaigns, we look forward to working with many more rock, metal and alternative artists to get them into the ears of music lovers across these territories.”

