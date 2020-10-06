Lara Thomas

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WRCN (105.7 THE HAWK)/YAKIMA, WA has announced LARA THOMAS for PD/Afternoons. THOMAS, who previously did mornings for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WYMG/SPRINGFIELD, IL, will also program STEPHENS' market cluster sister station Oldies KTCR-A/F (KRUZN 980AM/106.9FM).

THOMAS told ALL ACCESS, “STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has welcomed me with open arms. The entire staff in YAKIMA has been amazing in helping me settle in. This group is open to new and fresh ideas and I look forward to the challenges in my new role.”

THOMAS has also worked in HONOLULU, EL PASO, and GRAND JUNCTIONS, CO.

