INSOMNIAC announced TODAY the next chapter of BEYOND WONDERLAND at the GORGE AMPHITHEATRE, JUNE 18th & 19th, 2021, The festival features two nights of music and art plus three nights of camping. Tickets for the 18+ festival go on sale this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th, at 11a PT at beyondpnw.frontgatetickets.com.

BEYOND WONDERLAND features the sights and sounds of ALICE’s storybook through interactive experiences, art installations and INSOMNIAC’s signature production in an awe-inspiring environment. THE GORGE offers sweeping views of the COLUMBIA RIVER and surrounding mountain ranges as fans journey down the rabbit hole. Attendees will also be able to sleep under the stars at THE GORGE with three-night camping experiences.

For updates on the 2021 festival, visit the website.

« see more Net News