Eddie Van Halen (Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

TMZ has reported that EDDIE VAN HALEN, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of VAN HALEN -- has died after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65.

He died at ST. JOHNS HOSPITAL in SANTA MONICA, CA. His wife JANIE and his son WOLFGANG, along with EDDIE's Brother ALEX were by his side.

EDDIE has been battling cancer for well over a decade, and has been in and out of hospitals over the past year. Last year TMZ reported VAN HALEN had traveled between the U.S. and GERMANY for five years for radiation treatment.

The legendary rock band VAN HALEN was formed in PASADENA, CA in 1972 with EDDIE on guitar, ALEX on drums, MICHAEL ANTHONY on bass and lead vocalist DAVID LEE ROTH. Their numerous Rock hits from their debut LP "VAN HALEN" in 1978, eventually vaulted them into superstardom in the '80s.

The band was inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME in 2007, and EDDIE VAN HALEN was regularly on lists of the greatest guitar players in Rock history.

THE RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR., commented, "During his legendary career, GRAMMY winner EDDIE VAN HALEN contributed to some of the world's most iconic music. His explosive guitar playing and approach to the musical process solidified him as an undeniable force in his field and forever established his place as a true guitar hero. The world is lucky to have witnessed EDDIE's genius as a guitarist, and we know he will influence and shape rock music indefinitely."

EDDIE VAN HALEN is survived by his wife JANIE and his son WOLFGANG.

No memorial details are available at this time.

