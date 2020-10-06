Now With Cadence13

As announced at PODFRONT (NET NEWS 10/6), KARINA LONGWORTH is bringing her HOLLYWOOD historical podcast "YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS" to CADENCE13 for sales representation under a new partnership.

LONGWORTH said, “As a fan of many shows in the CADENCE13 family, from WHO WEEKLY to ONCE UPON A TIME…IN THE VALLEY, I’m thrilled to have found ‘YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS’ a perfect new home.”



“KARINA is a podcasting pioneer whose extraordinary command of Hollywood history—and masterful ability to connect it to the contemporary -- make ‘YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS’ one of the top podcasts in the industry,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “It’s a perfect fit for our focus on premium content at C13.”

