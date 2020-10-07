Full Go!

GOLD STANDARD BROADCASTING News-Talk WLTG-A-W269DR/PANAMA CITY, FL has flipped to Top 40/Rhythmic as "HOT 101.7, PANAMA CITY'S PARTY STATION." The station has picked up COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' syndicated morning show DEDE IN THE MORNING and is airing YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO at night.

STATION DOMINATION RADIO CONSULTING GROUP consultant JEFF SANDERS said, "Thanks to GOLD STANDARD BROADCASTING President RANDY WILLIAMS for putting his faith in us to launch PANAMA CITY’s new Party Station! Hey, when you live at the beach, it’s always a party!"

Until the station's website and social platforms are completed, listen to the new HOT 101.7 here.

