Webinar 10/13

NPR and EDISON RESEARCH will unveil data from their second annual Spoken Word Audio Report in a webinar on OCTOBER 13th at 2p (ET). EDISON VP MEGAN LAZOVICK and NPR CMO MICHAEL SMITH will host the webinar.

The study shows that Americans' share of listening to spoken word audio is up over 8% year-to-year; the report will offer insight into which listeners have increased their use of spoken word audio, TSL changes, interview clips with respondents, and results from a new larger-scale national survey.

Click here to register.

« see more Net News