Democracy Comes Alive

LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC, in partnership with HEADCOUNT, brought together music and civic action through DEMOCRACY COMES ALIVE, an empowering, one-day virtual music festival held on OCTOBER 3rd, filled with performances and in-depth conversations around the importance of voting in the U.S. presidential election.

The event event raised upwards of $40,000 for HEADCOUNT and participating artists, garnering over 207,000 viewers and guiding more than 5,000 participants to take action via HEADCOUNT's "Check Your Status" platform.

LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC and DEMOCRACY COMES ALIVE founder KUNJ SHAH commented, "DEMOCRACY COMES ALIVE succeeded in bringing incredible music and insightful conversation to the virtual roundtable with hundreds of thousands of viewers watching, and so many others actively participating in the conversation from home, registering to vote, and donating to HEADCOUNT. The current level of excitement to get out the vote this NOVEMBER and participate in democracy is something I haven’t yet felt in my lifetime."

In addition to new performances from more than 50 nationally touring artists, the 11-hour streaming event featured stimulating discussions about the importance of voting from members of beloved bands like PHISH, the GRATEFUL DEAD, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND and more.

During his interview with SIRIUSXM host ARI FINK, PHISH drummer JON FISHMAN, a former elected official in his MAINE hometown, summed up the imperative for democratic participation, explaining, "You have to participate. This applies to any election cycle in any year throughout history: the lower the participation, the greater the apathy. ... Less participation always benefits the powers that would want to take democracy away from you."

