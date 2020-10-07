H.E.R. FLOOD Cover

SHEPARD FAIREY and FLOOD Magazine have collaborated on a special 160-page ACTION ISSUE, with 100% of proceeds from the sale of the print magazine being donated to the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA), formed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the U.S.

Renowned artist FAIREY has designed three special covers with one being sold as a special limited edition art print, autographed by the artist, with 100% of the proceeds from the poster art prints to benefit NIVA.

Commented FAIREY, "I was honored to create this issue of FLOOD's cover art, which is meant to inspire action and hope for the future. I've been a longtime fan of the magazine, and in the spirit of making the future, I also felt it was important to help #SaveOurStages by donating to the NIVA EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND. Music is the heartbeat of my work, it inspires me daily both sonically and lyrically. We can all remember the shows that shaped us, and the spaces where we experienced them, and I urge you to do what you can to support our independent venues so that many more generations can find their space too. Thanks for caring, and get your copy of FLOOD NOW!"

NIVA Executive Director/Co-Founder REV. MOOSE added, "We are grateful to everyone at FLOOD and SHEPARD FAIREY for helping to #SaveOurStages. The money being raised for the NIVA EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND will bring much-needed support to independent venues and promoters that are in dire positions. A world without independent live events is one that would lack in creativity, diversity, and new perspectives, all things that FLOOD has prioritized for years."

The special issue features contributions from not just FAIREY, but H.E.R., CORDAE, DAVID BYRNE, VIC MENSA, MICHAEL STIPE, PATTI SMITH, NICHOLAS BRAUN, FLAMING LIPS, RAIN PHOENIX, DEM JOINTZ, DINNER PARTY (featuring KAMASI WASHINGTON and ROBERT GLASPER), DANNY CLINCH, MICHAEL LAVINE and others. There are interviews with the organizers of ROCK THE VOTE and HEADCOUNT, about 30 years of mobilizing voter registration through the power of music, conversations about our clubs in crisis with artists and venue owners across the country, to the story of 13-year-old singer-activist KEEDRON BRYANT, as well as stories of immigration from JUAN WAUTERS, and visual artist LAUREN HALSEY’s "SUMMAEVERYTHING" initiative to deliver fresh produce to inner cities, and more.

Commented FLOOD magazine co-publisher and editorial director RANDY BOOKIASTA, “As independent-culture focused journalists, it is important to tell the stories that may not be told by mainstream media, resulting in a large part of the country remaining unaware of the indelible contributions many creators in the arts are making in an attempt to help make things better in their communities, raise awareness on troubling issues, and a myriad of national and global causes in between. We thank SHEPARD FAIREY for his support in helping us to elevate awareness of the voices, actions and initiatives of the creators featured in this special issue.”

