David '5-1' Norman

Music industry networking nonprofit WELL DUNN has appointed longtime tour director/accountant DAVID "5-1" NORMAN to its Board Of Directors. NORMAN has 35 years of global touring experience throughout NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AUSTRALIA, ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA and SOUTH AFRICA. During the pandemic, NORMAN, along with several other tour managers, led the TOUR MANAGEMENT 101 WEBINAR series to teach the next generation about the concert industry.



WELL DUNN Executive Director NANCY TARR said, “I am thrilled to have DAVID join our board; he has already provided backstage mentoring opportunities for WELL DUNN candidates, and during these difficult times he has stepped in to create incredible learning and networking opportunities with TOUR MANAGEMENT 101. He will be instrumental in developing and launching our newly implemented mentoring program and will be a great asset to our community of students.”

Added NORMAN, “I am truly honored and humbled to be joining WELL DUNN’s efforts while representing this amazing organization. When I started in this industry, I had three amazing mentors whom I still speak with even today. The importance of mentorship is definitely not lost on me, and I look forward to the opportunity to assist these incredible students in their future endeavors.”

Founded by CHRIS and DEBORAH DUNN, WELL DUNN is a non-profit that works to remove the barriers and biases within the music industry to create a more diverse, inclusive and open process for college students who are seeking internships in the music and entertainment industry. WELL DUNN works with company partners to provide sponsored internships and scholarships, and since 2012 have supported over 100 students with internship scholarships across the U.S.

WELL DUNN President RICK FARMAN said, "WELL DUNN is thrilled to welcome DAVID to our team. Mentorships play a key role in the forming of relationships throughout the entertainment industry and DAVID will be an asset in advancing the development of this program. As our mission is to connect diverse college students to networking and learning opportunities -- our mentorship program will provide an alternative in place of internships impacted by the pandemic."

