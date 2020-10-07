Johnny Nash

HOUSTON-born singer/songwriter JOUNNY NASH, best known for the chart-topping, reggae-influenced hit, "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at the age of 80. His health had been in decline for months.

NASH wrote and performed "I Can See Clearly Now," which went to #1 at Pop and AC for a month in 1972. He was one of the first non-JAMAICAN singers to record reggae music in KINGSTON.

Born in HOUSTON, NASH sang in the church choir as a child before being a featured performer on ARTHUR GODFREY's radio and TV shows. Signing with ABC-PARAMOUNT, NASH made his major label debut in 1957 with the single, "A Teenager Sings The Blue," and had his first chart hit the next year with a cover of DORIS DAY's "A Very Special Love." Marketed as a rival to JOHNNY MATHIS, NASH also enjoyed success as an actor appearing in "Take A Giant Step" in 1959. He continued releasing singles on labels like GROOVE, CHESS, ARGO and WARNER BROS.

With his manager DANNY SIMS, he formed JODA RECORDS in NEW YORK, releasing the COWSILLS single, "All I Really Want To Be Is Me."

After a cover of SAM COOKE's "Wonderful World" in 1976 and "Let's Go Dancing" in 1979, for many years NASH seemingly dropped out of sight, with the exception of a brief resurgence in the mid-'80s with the album "Here Again," which was preceded by the minor UK hit, "Rock Me Baby."

Younger audiences were introduced to NASH's music with JIMMY CLIFF's cover of "I Can See Clearly Now" in DISNEY's 1993 hit film "Cool Runnings." In MAY 2006, NASH was singing again at SUGARHILL RECOFRDING STUDIOS and at TIERRA STUDIOS in his native HOUSTON.

Last year, it was reported that JOHNNH NASH's masters were among those reportedly destroyed in the 2008 fire on the UNIVERSAL lot.



NASH is survived by his wife CARLI and son JOHNNY.

« see more Net News