2020 Radio Mercury Awards

Winners for the 2020 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS were announced virtually this evening at the 29th annual awards event. This year’s winners will serve as a time capsule of work created during the current unusual times.

Commented BBDO ATLANTA CCO and chief judge ROBIN FITZGERALD, “The innovation and creativity that we heard with this year’s winning audio truly impressed the jury, From at-home recording to using bots as talent, these winners showcased what it means to convey a brand’s message in a way that is both storytelling and story-doing.”

RAB President/CEO and Chair of the RADIO CREATIVE FUND ERICA FARBER commented, “Tonight’s awards presentation reflects the power of radio creative and its ability to deliver for listeners and advertisers. Despite these unprecedented times, the RADIO MERCURY AWARDS winners continued to bring their all to this year’s awards and pushed the medium forward.”

The virtual presentation, produced by the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU featured this year’s final round jury, who served as presenters for the awards, which can be found here.

