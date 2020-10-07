-
The Living Legends Foundation Launches ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ Podcast & Streaming Video Series
The LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION Inc (LLF) has created a weekly podcast and streaming video series called MUSIC DAY: A VERIFIED HIT.
The series will kick off on TUESDAY OCTOBER 13th with the video version on the LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION INC. YOUTUBE CHANNEL and the audio version can be heard on APPLE MUSIC, SPOTIFY, GOOGLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC, SOUNDCLOUD, and other podcast platforms.
The interviewed based series will be hosted by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists BILLY JOHNSON Jr. and MONIQUE KELLEY. New episodes will be released every week on TUESDAY, traditionally known in contemporary music and radio as “music day.”
MUSIC DAY Co-Exec. Producer JACKIE RHINEHART said, MUSIC DAY is a conversation about the making and marketing of Black music of all genres worldwide. With a panel composed of legendary artists, music executives, and singular new talents, MUSIC DAY hosts invite listeners and viewers to hear from execs who’ve been in the game long enough to be impervious to critics and artists dope enough to be immune to the hype.”
LLF Chairman DAVID LINTON added, "As we approach our 30th anniversary with the launch of MUSIC DAY, we're tapping into the legacy of the organization as an integral part of the Black Music Industry and our ongoing mission to educate and inform new generations."
In addition to RHINEHART, the other co-exec. producers of MUSIC DAY are industry veterans MARK HILL, KEN JOHNSON, AND PAT SHIELDS. The associate producers are SHANNON HENDERSON, SHELIA ELDRIDGE, TONY WINGER, VIVIAN SCOTT CHEW, and VARNELL JOHNSON.
MUSIC DAY Series Lineup:
- 10/13 -How to Stay Up During the Down: A Conversation With Three Music Legends -EDDIE LEVERT, JOHNNY GILL, and RALPH TRESVANT
- 10/20 -What’s the *bleep* All About? -Speaking Up and Out on Injustice, Lyrical content, and Artistic Freedom -MTUME, GEO BIVINS, YOYO, TT TORREZ
- 10/27 -We Don’t Call it Jazz: Black Music In the World -KIRK WHALUM, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON, GAIL BOYD, NICHOLAS PAYTON, and JAMAL AHMAD
- 11/ 3 -He’s In Black Effect Mode -A conversation with 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD
- 11/10 -It’s a New Day: a New Dawn & I’m Feeling Free -New Ways To Be In The Music Industry -PHIL THORNTON, ROBERT “KOOL” BELL, and IDK
- 11/17 -That’s What Friends Are For -A conversation on friendships, music distribution, future of music business with TROY CARTER & J ERVING
- 11/24 -When Creatives Crash: Anxiety, Depression, and Suicide in the Music Industry -TONY CORNELIUS, SHANTI DAS, SYREETA BUTLER, and HEZUES R
- 12/1 -Dishing with the Creator of RAP CAVIAR- A conversation about YOUTUBE, SPOTIFY and AFRICAN music with TUMA BASA
- 12/8 -So How’d You Get Here? -A revelation on the intersection of Music and Politics -DIONNE WARWICK, GANGSTAGRASS
- 12/15 -Legal Eagles Navigate a Digital World (new contracts for a new music landscape) -KENDALL MINTER Esq., BOB CELESTIN, Esq., VINNY KUMAR, Esq., and BERNIE LAWRENCE-WATKINS, Esq.
