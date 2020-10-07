New Podcast & Video Series

The LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION Inc (LLF) has created a weekly podcast and streaming video series called MUSIC DAY: A VERIFIED HIT.

The series will kick off on TUESDAY OCTOBER 13th with the video version on the LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION INC. YOUTUBE CHANNEL and the audio version can be heard on APPLE MUSIC, SPOTIFY, GOOGLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC, SOUNDCLOUD, and other podcast platforms.

The interviewed based series will be hosted by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists BILLY JOHNSON Jr. and MONIQUE KELLEY. New episodes will be released every week on TUESDAY, traditionally known in contemporary music and radio as “music day.”

MUSIC DAY Co-Exec. Producer JACKIE RHINEHART said, MUSIC DAY is a conversation about the making and marketing of Black music of all genres worldwide. With a panel composed of legendary artists, music executives, and singular new talents, MUSIC DAY hosts invite listeners and viewers to hear from execs who’ve been in the game long enough to be impervious to critics and artists dope enough to be immune to the hype.”

LLF Chairman DAVID LINTON added, "As we approach our 30th anniversary with the launch of MUSIC DAY, we're tapping into the legacy of the organization as an integral part of the Black Music Industry and our ongoing mission to educate and inform new generations."

In addition to RHINEHART, the other co-exec. producers of MUSIC DAY are industry veterans MARK HILL, KEN JOHNSON, AND PAT SHIELDS. The associate producers are SHANNON HENDERSON, SHELIA ELDRIDGE, TONY WINGER, VIVIAN SCOTT CHEW, and VARNELL JOHNSON.

MUSIC DAY Series Lineup:

10/13 - How to Stay Up During the Down: A Conversation With Three Music Legends -EDDIE LEVERT, JOHNNY GILL, and RALPH TRESVANT

10/20 - What’s the *bleep* All About? -Speaking Up and Out on Injustice, Lyrical content, and Artistic Freedom -MTUME, GEO BIVINS, YOYO, TT TORREZ

10/27 -We Don’t Call it Jazz: Black Music In the World -KIRK WHALUM, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON, GAIL BOYD, NICHOLAS PAYTON, and JAMAL AHMAD

11/ 3 - He’s In Black Effect Mode -A conversation with 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD

11/10 - It’s a New Day: a New Dawn & I’m Feeling Free -New Ways To Be In The Music Industry -PHIL THORNTON, ROBERT “KOOL” BELL, and IDK

11/17 - That’s What Friends Are For -A conversation on friendships, music distribution, future of music business with TROY CARTER & J ERVING

11/24 - When Creatives Crash: Anxiety, Depression, and Suicide in the Music Industry -TONY CORNELIUS, SHANTI DAS, SYREETA BUTLER, and HEZUES R

12/1 - Dishing with the Creator of RAP CAVIAR- A conversation about YOUTUBE, SPOTIFY and AFRICAN music with TUMA BASA

12/8 - So How’d You Get Here? -A revelation on the intersection of Music and Politics -DIONNE WARWICK, GANGSTAGRASS

12/15 -Legal Eagles Navigate a Digital World (new contracts for a new music landscape) -KENDALL MINTER Esq., BOB CELESTIN, Esq., VINNY KUMAR, Esq., and BERNIE LAWRENCE-WATKINS, Esq.

