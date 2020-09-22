Wednesday Is Day 3

WEDNESDAY is day three of the NAB and RAB's virtual RADIO SHOW 2020 convention, with the annual PILLSBURY WINTHROP SHAW PITTMAN Broadcast Finance panel on tap.

WEDNESDAY's agenda:

2-2:45p (ET) Force for Good and a Force for Growth: PROCTER & GAMBLE

2:45-3p Coffee With Consultants: 12 Tips in 12 Minutes for Better Programming with MIKE MCVAY

3 -3:45p PILLSBURY’s Broadcast Finance 2020—The Pandemic Edition with PILLSBURY WINTHROP SHAW PITTMAN LLP's SCOTT FLICK, HUBBARD RADIO's GINNY MORRIS, and CONNOISSEUR MEDIA's JEFF WARSHAW

3-3:30p Info Session: Listening is No Exception with NIELSEN

3:30-4p Radio and the Connected Car – How the Xperi-TiVo Merger is Changing the Game and Driving Value to Broadcasters

3:45-4p Snacks with the C-Suite: Agility and Innovation with RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES' COLIN V. REED, OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP's SCOTT BAILEY, and DAVIS BROADCASTING's GREG DAVIS

4-4:30p Rethinking the Customer Experience with SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Pres./GM KATIE GAMBILL, COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA Sr. AE MELANIE MARTIN, and ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND DOS CRESSY WALTON

4-4:30p Info Session: Radio Air Chain Innovation with NAUTEL

4:30-5:15p Backstage Conversation with JACOBS MEDIA: Who’s Zooming Who? Using Video Chat as a Research Tool

Find out more, register, and watch by clicking here. The event has sessions planned through FRIDAY (10/9).

