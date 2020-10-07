Top 20 Podcasts

PODTRAC has released its SEPTEMBER 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts based on U.S. Unique Monthly Audience, with the top spots unchanged. THE NEW YORK TIMES and SERIAL PRODUCTIONS' "NICE WHITE PARENTS".fell out of the top 20 as quickly as it debuted, and took parent podcast SERIAL with it; "HOW I BUILT THIS" and "TED RADIO HOUR," both returned to the top 20 rankings.

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) CALL HER DADDY (4) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (6) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) DATELINE NBC (8) PARDON MY TAKE (9) RADIOLAB (11) PLANET MONEY (12) NPR POLITICS (15) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (19) FRESH AIR (13) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (14) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (18) TED TALKS DAILY (20) HIDDEN BRAIN (17) HOW I BUILT THIS (23) TED RADIO HOUR (22)

