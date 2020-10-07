Sales And Transfers

DANIEL BREWER's EASY MEDIA, INC. is selling Contemporary Christian WBSR-A-W266AL (WOW 101.1)/PENSACOLA, FL to SCOTT SCHROEDER's MIRACLE RADIO, INC. for $75,000 plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, CHARLES A. LAWSON's AWAKEN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Religion WZAP-A-W227DT/BRISTOL, VA to RITA and GLEN HARLOW's RGH COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $50,000.

MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS, INC. is donating Silent KNRY-A-K240EV/MONTEREY, CA to HANFORD YOUTH SERVICES INC. A previous donation to THE BALANCED RADIO FOUNDATION was filed in NOVEMBER and never closed.

Filing for STAs were CRAWFORD's DJRO BROADCASTING LLC (WLGZ-F/WEBSTER, NY, reduced power due to damaged antenna or transmission line) and SIMLE BROADCASTING, LLC (WSLK-A/MONETA. VA, temporary antenna with reduced power after tower dismantled).

CSN INTERNATIONAL has applied for a Silent STA for K287CB/GLENWOOD, VA while its combiner antenna is replaced.

Extensions of Silent STAs were requested by BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH OF FAIRBANKS (KDFJ-LP/FAIRBANKS, AK, planning to modify facilities) and HISPANIC WOMEN OF POINCIANA CORP.(WJRQ-LP/POINCIANA, FL, replacing equipment).

XANA OREGON, LLC has closed on the sale of KPPT-F/DEPOE BAY, OR to JEFF MONTGOMERY's PACNW BROADCASTING, LLC for $170,000.

PINE BARRENS BROADCASTING INC. has closed on the assignment of low power FM WLIX-LP/RIDGE, NY to RCN MINISTRY INC. as a donation.

CHURCH OF GOD PENTECOSTAL SALVATION ROCK has closed on the transfer of low power WSRG-LP/WORCESTER, MA to SIDON MEDIA for no consideration.

GODSTOCK MINISTRIES has closed on the transfer of low power FM WFSJ-LP/INDIANA, PA to HILLTOP BAPTIST CHURCH for no compensation.

And attorney TERRY GINN, receiver for COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF WILLIAMSPORT, LLC (not associated with the COLONIAL RADIO GROUP that owns stations in other markets), has closed on the sale of Silent Sports WLYC-A (FOX SPORTS WILLIAMSPORT) and W281AR/WILLIAMSPORT, PA; Silent News-Talk WEJS-A and W281CI/JERSEY SHORE, PA; and W272ED/NEW COLUMBIA, PA to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (license) and SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, LLC (assets) for $100,000.

