Lauree & Doug

FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian-Religion KCBI/DALLAS is moving midday host DOUG HANNAH to afternoons as LAUREE AUSTIN MEZA's new co-host for "AFTERNOONS WITH LAUREE & DOUG," effective OCTOBER 12th. DONNA CRUZ moves up from overnight and behind-the-scenes work to host middays.

PD JOEL BURKE said, “It’s been a goal for a long time to have a two-person afternoon show. I’m confident that the combination of LAUREE and DOUG will have a greater impact on KCBI listeners.“

