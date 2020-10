Langston (Photo: Eric Brown)

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE/32 BRIDGE ENTERTAINMENT's JON LANGSTON, who is expecting his first child.

LANGSTON shared the news on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (10/6) with a picture of him and his girlfriend together, captioning the post, "Baby LANGSTON is on the way! We are very blessed and thankful. I'm gonna be a daddy and I can't wait!"

