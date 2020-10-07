Delta Is Coming

In what has become one of the worst weather years on record for heat and storms, HURRICANE DELTA has set a course to cross MEXICO back into the GULF OF MEXICO and take aim at the LOUISIANA and ALABAMA COASTLINES by FRIDAY MORNING (10/9).

Currently, DELTA looks to hit NEW ORLEANS hard as a powerful CAT 3 or greater storm with wind speeds of at least 110 mph or greater. That region, still reeling from recent damage from HURRICANE LAURA, has governors in ALABAMA and LOUISIANA already issuing emergency declarations and evacuations are underway as many are still living in shelters from the devastation of LAURA's recent activity.

ALL ACCESS will keep you posted on storm prep and coverage from affected stations. If you have something to report, email it here.

