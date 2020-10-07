iHEARTMEDIA/LEXINGTON, KY has chosen the six local nonprofit organizations for its community partnership program for the 2020-21 season. As with the program at the company's LOUISVILLE cluster (NET NEWS 10/5), the organizations will receive three-month in-kind media campaigns and will be three-month in-kind media campaigns. The organizations include ALPHA BETA LAMBDA CHAPTER OF LEXINGTON; AMACHI CENTRAL KENTUCKY; CARNEGIE CENTER; COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES (CASA) OF LEXINGTON; NEWTON’S ATTIC; and VISUALLY IMPAIRED PRESCHOOL SERVICES CENTRAL KENTUCKY.

“We are thrilled to partner with iHEARTMEDIA LEXINGTON in the coming year,” said CASA OF LEXINGTON Exec. Dir. MELYNDA MILBURN JAMISON. “iHEARTMEDIA is helping us increase awareness of the need for CASA volunteers. By increasing our volunteers, we can advocate for more children at risk in our community.”

“iHEARTMEDIA LEXINGTON is committed to the local community,” said iHEARTMEDIA KENTUCKY Metro Pres. EARL JONES. “It is important that we use our reach to support organizations that are working to better our community and help its children grow into responsible adults.”

The cluster includes Country WBUL-F (98.1 THE BULL), Classic Country WBUL-FM-HD2-W253BK (98.5 ICONS), Classic Rock WKQQ, News-Talk WLAP-A, Top 40 WLKT (104.5 THE CAT), Hip Hop WLKT-HD2-W280DO (REAL 103.9), AC WMXL (MIX 94.5), and Alternative-Active Rock WWTF-A-W249DJ (WTF 97.7).

