Singer/songwriter JON NITE has signed with SESAC for representation. NITE, who has been signed to SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE since 2009, has written hits for TIM MCGRAW, KEITH URBAN, LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, BRETT YOUNG and COLE SWINDELL. His most recent #1 hit is his collaboration with GABBY BARRETT and ZACH KALE on BARRETT's single, "I Hope."

"With his multi-platinum certifications and 14 #1 hits, there is no doubt that JON is one of the most remarkable songwriters in the industry, and continues to be a rising star,” said SESAC Pres. and COO KELLI TURNER. “His indelible storytelling and inspiring lyrics not only capture the epitome of great songs, but also his talent and passion for the craft. We are simply thrilled to have JON join the SESAC family.”

“It is a great pleasure to be part of SESAC and part of the team that has shown such belief in helping writers like me,” said NITE. “Folks like [Senior Dir./Creative Services] LYDIA [SCHULTZ] and KELLI know the people behind the songs need a team to help with everything from finance to collaboration, to understanding the spiderweb of the changing industry. I look forward to figuring it out with their help.”

