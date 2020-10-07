Fond Memories

SIRIUSXM’S THE BEATLES CHANNEL (channel 18) will be honoring JOHN LENNON‘s 80th birthday beginning on OCTOBER 9th with exclusive programming featuring special guests PAUL MCCARTNEY, ALEC BALDWIN, SEAN ONO LENNON and more.

Listeners will hear celebrities pay tribute to LENNON, as well as exclusive specials about his music and legacy. The weekend-long programming will also include a new show, featuring PAUL MCCARTNEY in conversation with ALEC BALDWIN. The exclusive show will feature MCCARTNEY reflecting on his songwriting partner, bandmate and friend.

