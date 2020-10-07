A Fresh New Start

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP (93.1)/PITTSBURGH has been named Best Music Radio Station in PITTSBURGH’s CITY PAPER’s 2020 Best Of issue.

WYEP GM MIKE SAUTER said, “It’s so great to get this recognition from the people of PITTSBURGH, since WYEP’s on-air hosts and our programming team always work hard to give music fans a thoughtful, informative, and fun experience. We have heard often from our listeners how much WYEP has meant to them during this extremely challenging and difficult year, and being named the best music radio station is an exciting and frankly emotional affirmation of our efforts on behalf of musicians and music lovers.”

Participation in this year’s poll was at an all-time high. Nearly 600,000 votes were cast, three times the number of votes from 2019. Among the 200 categories, 91.3 WYEP had six nominations, including ROSEMARY WELSCH, JOEY SPEHAR and JESSE NOVAK for Best Radio DJ; SELECTA for Best Club DJ; and Roots & Rhythm hosted by NOVAK for Best Radio Show.

In addition, WYEP has just launched a re-designed website and is debuting a station logo!

Check it out at www.wyep.org.

« see more Net News