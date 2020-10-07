Billie Eilish's First Ever Global Livestream

Five-time GRAMMY Award winning DARKROOM/INTERSCOPE artist BILLIE EILISH has announced her first-ever global livestream concert on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th at 3p (PT). WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM, will be hosted on BILLIE’s website Livestream.billieeilish.com and powered by the MAESTRO interactive streaming platform.

Tickets are available now via Liivestream.billieeilish.com. Tickets purchased through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11th at 9p (PT) will gain exclusive access to BILLIE EILISH merchandise at a special discounted price. Additional exclusive merchandise will also be revealed and available for all ticket holders. Proceeds from will go towards CREW NATION, a charitable fund created to help support the countless crew members affected by events and concert cancelations in 2020. Find more info at livenation.com/crewnation.

