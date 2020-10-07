Chassagne

After 35 years in the music business, WARNER MUSIC FRANCE President THIERRY CHASSAGNE is retiring at the end of the year. He is to be succeeded by ALAIN VEILLE, who has been with WARNER for nearly 20 years, is currently Managing Director, Digital and Export Director for the company. VEILLE will report to WARNER MUSIC CEO/International and Global Commercial Services STU BERGEN.

BERGEN said, “This is a historic day for our business in France. ALAIN is the perfect choice to build on THIERRY’s legacy and support our artists and team today and in the future. WARNER MUSIC FRANCE is one of our company’s jewels, with a cultural thread that connects the legends of EDITH PIAF and JOHNNY HALLYDAY to the contemporary sounds of AYA NAKAMURA and NINHO.

“THIERRY is a legendary music man who has made deep and long-lasting contributions not only to our company, but to the fabric of the French music industry during a period of unprecedented transformation in the business. He’s also been a true friend to me over the years, as well as a mentor to generations of rising talent within the business. He never forgets that this is a people business and always takes the time to get to know everyone personally. Three years ago, I had the privilege of being in PARIS when THIERRY was made a Knight of the National Order of Merit by the President of FRANCE – a richly deserved honor for an incomparable music lover and brilliant leader. I wish him a long and healthy retirement.”

VEILLE said, “I’m delighted to have been invited to take on the Presidency of WARNER MUSIC FRANCE. It’s not just a senior leadership role; it’s an opportunity to help shape the culture of our country and elevate our fantastic artists onto the global stage. I want to thank THIERRY for his leadership and friendship over so many years. He’s taught me so much, and I wish him great happiness for many years to come. And I thank STU [BERGEN] for this wonderful new opportunity.”

THIERRY CHASSAGNE concluded, “I’ve loved leading the passionate and inspired team at WARNER MUSIC FRANCE over the last 16 years. We’re a real family and look after each other – no more so than in the last few months. I leave the music industry with immense gratitude to all the people with whom I’ve worked over the years. I was lucky enough to be able to make my passion my profession, alongside inspiring and legendary artists. I’m confident that ALAIN, with who I’ve worked for many years, will successfully take on the challenge of running WARNER MUSIC FRANCE.”

Veille​

« see more Net News