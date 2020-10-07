Remembering Eddie Van Halen

SIRIUSXM is remembering VAN HALEN co-founder and guitar hero EDDIE VAN HALEN with a special "VAN HALEN Tribute Channel" dedicated to his life and legacy. The "VAN HALEN Tribute Channel" has taken over SIRIUSXM’s "Deep Tracks" (Ch. 27) and will feature VAN HALENS’s greatest hits, as well as exclusive tributes from hosts and artists.

SIRIUSXM will also air VAN HALEN music and remembrances on "Classic Rewind" (Ch. 25), "Classic Vinyl" (Ch. 26), "Ozzy’s Boneyard" (Ch. 38), "Hair Nation" (Ch. 39), "VOLUME" (Ch. 106), "’70s on 7" (Ch. 7), "’80s on 8" (Ch. 8), "’90s on 9" (Ch. 9), "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio" (Ch. 310), "SiriusXM Comes Alive!" (Ch. 316), and "RockBar" (Ch. 313).

In addition, check out VAN HALENS’s 2006 interview with HOWARD STERN here.

« see more Net News