NASHVILLE-based artist KALIE SHORR has signed a recording deal with TMWRK RECORDS, a newly formed independent label founded by ANDREW MCINNES, founder and CEO of TMWRK MANAGEMENT. The label, a partnership with SONY-owned distribution and marketing company THE ORCHARD, has offices in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and LONDON.

SHORR independently released her critically-acclaimed debut album, “Open Book,” last year, and recently launched her podcast, “Too Much To Say With KALIE SHORR,” via iHEARTMEDIA and BOBBY BONES' NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK (NET NEWS 9/16). TMWRK plans to release a deluxe version of her album, “Open Book: Unabridged,” with additional music she recorded this past summer.

“Signing with TMWRK RECORDS was so worth the wait,” said SHORR. “I’ve always wanted my career to be non-traditional, and they love challenging the norms as much as I do. It obviously meant so much to me that they believe in me as an artist, but even more so that they believe in ‘Open Book’ enough to re-release it. I never thought I would get a record deal on ZOOM while I was wearing sweatpants.”

“We created TMWRK RECORDS to fill a void we saw in the artist development process,” said MCINNES. “The label exists to help start careers … One of the main goals of the label is to work with rebellious artists from different genres who are not managed by TMWRK MANAGEMENT. When I first heard KALIE’s album, ‘Open Book,’ I wanted to meet her and get involved. Even over a ZOOM call she is a force and an inspiring digital hang."

