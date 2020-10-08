Four Out Of Five

THURSDAY's virtual NAB/RAB RADIO SHOW includes a panel on monetizing audience numbers aggregated from multiple platforms, a sales panel on making money from virtual events, and insights on regulatory issues.

The agenda for Day Four:

2-2:45p One-on-One with BYRON ALLEN

2:45-3p Coffee With Consultants: MIKE MCVAY

3-3:45p Don’t Leave Money Behind. Are You Counting All Your Listeners? with MCVAY, WONDER MEDIA CO. LLC CEO CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY, ENTERCOM EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO, and GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING GM IRA ROSENBLATT

3:30-4p Broadcast Equipment Evolution – From Hardware to Software and into the Cloud, Part 1

3:45-4p.Snacks with the C-Suite: Brand Values with NEUHOFF COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO BETH NEUHOFF and SC JOHNSON Chairman/CEO FISK JOHNSON

4-4:30p Sales Exchange II: Driving Digital with TUNED IN BROADCASTING, INC. VP/Sales and Marketing THOMAS HANSEN, LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Exec. Dir. of Digital KELLI FRIELER, and EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS VP/Sales TAJA GRAHAM

4- 4:30p Info Session: ABC AUDIO, Podcasting Politics with "START HERE" host BRAD MIELKE and "538 POLITICS" host GALEN DRUKE

4:30-5:15p Backstage Conversation with NAB Government Relations, Legal and Regulatory and NABPAC Executives, with remarks from NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH, the NAB's CURTIS LEGEYT, RICK KAPLAN, JACK SMEDILE, GRISELLA MARTINEZ, and JENNIFER FLEMMING

Find out more, register, and watch by clicking here. The event has sessions planned through FRIDAY (10/9).

