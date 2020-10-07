Coachella Postponed Again

According to ROLLING STONE, Sources in direct communication with AEG and GOLDENVOICE, the concert promotion companies that organize COACHELLA, have confirmed they have been asked to change the dates for the third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COACHELLA was supposed to take place in APRIL 2020, but when the virus struck, festival organizers pushed the event to this month, then again to APRIL 2021 after virus cases in the U.S. climbed all summer. Multiple music-industry insiders now tell ROLLING STONE that the 21st edition of the music festival will be pushed a third time, to OCTOBER 2021.

An insider at a major talent agency that represents COACHELLA told ROLLING STONE, “It's 100% moving again. Frankly, they were supposed to announce the change over LABOR DAY. They hadn’t. And they were supposed to announce at the end of SEPTEMBER, they hadn’t.” The source says they have heard from GOLDENVOICE CEO and COACHELLA founder PAUL TOLLETT’s office that the new date will either be in the first or second week of OCTOBER 2021, “but they are holding the first three weeks to be safe” as not all artists have confirmed availability.

